Death up to 22 from Turkey earthquake; 1,100 hurt

The magnitude-6.8 quake, centred on the town of Sivrice in Elazig province of Turkey, caused multiple buildings to collapse and has injured over 1,000 people.

Officials say the death toll is now up to 22.

Rescue teams continue to work overtime in search for survivors.

Turkey’s disaster and emergency preparedness agency says the earthquake was followed by 398 aftershocks.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attended the funeral of a mother and son killed in the quake while visiting the hardest-hit areas Saturday afternoon.