Defense Requests to Delay Parkland Shooting Trial, Judge Refuses

The defense team for confessed Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz insisted to the judge on Wednesday that they are not ready to go to trial in January, and said it is possible they might not participate in the proceedings.

Broward Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer responded that the trial has been a priority for all of the parties involved, and said she would maintain the current trial date.

Cruz was not at the hearing, as his attorneys waived his presence. He faces 17 counts of first-degree murder and 17 counts of attempted first-degree murder for the February 2018 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

Defense attorney David Frankel told Scherer, “I don’t think there’s any way that we’re going to be ready for trial on January 27, or anytime near that.”

Assistant Public Defender Melisa McNeill, who is also representing Cruz, explained that the defense team still has a few hundred witnesses to potentially interview. She added that her team is waiting for the Florida Supreme Court to address their appeal of one of the judge’s rulings. That issue could determine whether the defense chooses to pursue an insanity defense.

Frankel says the defense may not participate in a trial, which could lead to appeal issues, if they lack sufficient time to prepare.

McNeill plans to file a motion soon to move the trial date.

Judge Scherer responded that the case had received special priority by everyone, including the Public Defender’s office. She continued, “Not every case has that many lawyers. You all need to do your best. Whatever you have to do, you need to get it ready.”

Frankel explained after the hearing, “Believe me that we’re sensitive to the people in the community and we’re working towards just trying to get ready and get it done. What we really want to do is avoid not doing it right the first time, and forcing the community to have to go through it again a second time.”

One of the factors that is expanding preparation time is the likelihood that the trial will have a second death penalty phase.

The defense told Scherer again on Wednesday that their client is willing to plead guilty in exchange for receiving a life sentence.

However, prosecutors remain committed to pursuing the death penalty.

“This could be over tomorrow,” Frankel says. “It’s just a question of the death penalty.”

Judge Scherer ordered the defense to develop a list of its potential witnesses. She set another status hearing for November 18.