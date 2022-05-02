“Defying Gravity”: Maren Morris wants to audition for ‘Wicked’

ABC

Is Maren Morris auditioning for Wicked?

In a Sunday tweet, the country star reveals that she has her sights set on the bright lights of Broadway. “Gonna send an audition tape in for Wicked on Broadway. What the hell. Let’s see what happens,” Maren declares, alongside a green heart and witch emoji.

The multi-faceted singer goes on to cite her credentials, including hosting Jimmy Kimmel Live!, performing with Dolly Parton at the Newport Folk Festival, flying with the US Air Force’s Thunderbirds, and even getting her bangs cut, as examples of other dreams that have come true.

“I’m into taking things head on, fail or succeed. Might as well cut the s*** on being coy. Chase your weird dreams down,” she says.

When pressed on which lead character she’d rather play, Glinda or Elphaba, “The Middle” hitmaker says she identifies “heavily” as Elphaba, who becomes the Wicked Witch of the West in The Wizard of Oz. “Good god her songs are high,” Maren adds.

The singer’s announcement sent fans into a frenzy, with many of them creating memes that impose her face onto the green-skinned Elphaba.

Kristin Chenoweth and Idina Menzel originated the roles of Glinda and Elphaba, respectively, when Wicked debuted on Broadway in 2003. It’s now being adapted into a film starring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, set for release in 2024.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.