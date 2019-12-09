Delivery Driver Gets Excited Over Goodies Left For Him!

This holiday season, let us be thankful for the unsung heroes: your local delivery drivers!

Understanding that Santa’s sleigh is now a truck, Kathy Ouma of Delaware left a pile of snacks and drinks on her porch so the person bringing her packages could have a quick break. She caught the driver on her Ring doorbell, shouting, “Ah, they got some goodies! Wow! Oh, this is sweet! Oh, wow, get out of here!” She posted the video to Facebook, and Ouma got a reply from Kareem Earl Reed III, who reveals himself as the driver, commenting, “The thing about it is I forgot to bring my lunch that day and I wasn’t feeling good until I got to your house and saw the snacks. May the Divine bless you always for your kindness.”