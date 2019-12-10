Delray Beach man arrested after stabbing dog multiple times

Police in Delray Beach have arrested a man who reportedly stabbed a dog multiple times in the neck.

The incident was reported Monday at a home in the 3800 block of Sherwood Boulevard.

Authorities say they received a call from a homeowner stating that her tenant 33-year-old Adam Mizrach, attacked her dog with a large knife.

When authorities arrived at the scene they found the dog bleeding profusely from it’s neck and Mizrach naked with blood on his heads and forearms.

Authorities also noted that there was blood throughout the home and a puddles of blood on Mizrach’s pillow and sheets. They also located a large knife covered in blood that was placed in the kitchen sink.

“There were blood trails all over the floor throughout the house as well as inside the bedroom that Mizrach was renting,” the report stated.

The dog was taken to a veterinarian where he was treated for multiple deep lacerations near his jugular vein and carotid artery, along with lacerations to his chin and right shoulder.

Mizrach was taken into custody where he reportedly told authorities that “he did not mean for this to happen.”

He has since been charged with animal cruelty and ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation.