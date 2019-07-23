Delray Beach man arrested for ‘openly’ carrying loaded rifle

A 22-year-old man was arrested in Delray Beach Sunday for the open carry of a firearm, police say.

Jacobi Baker was arrested during a routine traffic stop after the officer on duty saw a black and tan American tactical rifle on the floorboard of his vehicle.

Delray Beach police say the weapon was near the driver’s right leg and was loaded with ammunition in the magazine.

Baker was charged with open carry of a firearm.

According to police, the suspect violated Florida law by having the rifle in plain sight.

This story is developing.