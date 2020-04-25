Delray Beach Police delivers bicycles to children as a reward for their great work on their online classes

Due to the coronavirus pandemic students have been forced to continue their education with online classes.
The Delray Beach police wanted to reward some Pine Grove Elementary school students for their great work with their online glasses by delivering them bicycles!
Delray Beach police delivered 15-bicycles to some Pine Grove Elementary school students. They were rewarded for their great work with their online classes. pic.twitter.com/6gg3M6OloV
— Delray Beach Police (@DelrayBeachPD) April 24, 2020