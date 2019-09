Residents on Marine Way are experiencing flooding after the City of Delray Beach took sandbags they set up to protect their properties from the King Tides.

According to CBS12, about $6,000 was spent to protect the neighborhood homes located across from the Intracoastal.

The City of Delray said the bags were against city ordinance and took them.

Then Dorian came and combined with the King Tides, the Intracoastal has been flooding properties on Marine Way, CBS12 reports.

Related content: