Delray Beach residents say homes flooded after city took their sandbags

Some residents in Delray Beach are reporting that they experienced flooding in their homes after the city removed the sandbags they purchased and placed around their homes to help protect them from the rising waters during king tide.

On resident in particular, CJ Johnson, told our news partners at CBS12 that he purchased $6,000 worth of sandbags to protect his and his neighbors’ homes. Johnson says he placed the bags in the roadway by the Intracoastal which is across the street from their homes.

City officials later came out and removed the bags from the roadway

“My sandbags would’ve stopped all of this and they took them away,” Johnson said.

While Johnson and other residents believe the city is responsible the for damage because they removed the bags, City of Delray Beach spokeswoman Gina Carter says the sandbags caused damage to the road and would have not protected their homes from flooding.

“The sandbags that were placed on the roadway by one of the residents caused a good deal of damage to the road which now needs to be repaired. It is not sound, from an engineering perspective, to put so much weight the edge of a older road. In short, the sandbags could not stay and were not providing any substantive protection to those residents from their most common flooding issue, namely ground water,” said Carter.

“Placing sandbags on a small section of roadway can not provide protection from flooding, especially if it is actually caused by ground water. In other to truly address their ground water flooding issue the homeowners would need to raise their homes,” said Carter.

Eugenia DePonte, who has lived in the area for almost 30 years says he has noticed the flooding is getting worse, she continued.

“It seems to be getting worse, particularly during a hurricane,”DePonte said.

The city says they have plans to build a seawall to help prevent flooding, however, residents say they need a fix while that is in process.