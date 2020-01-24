Delray Beach Tennis Star Coco Gauff Rolls, Serena Williams Out of Australian Open

Delray Beach’s Coco Gauff has defeated last year’s winner of the Australian Open and the third seed Naomi Osaka.

Now the 15 year old phenom is on to the fourth round the furthest she has made it in a slam. 6-3, 6-4 in the third round at Melbourne Park on Friday.

Also, 23-time major champion Serena Williams lost to 27th-seeded Wang Qiang 6-4, 6-7 (2), 7-5



Gauff pulled this off with some big serving, consistent groundstrokes and by letting Osaka largely be her own undoing.

Osaka made 30 unforced errors, Gauff merely 17. This was a rematch from the third round at the U.S. Open last September; Osaka won that one in straight sets, then consoled a crying Gauff afterward and encouraged her to speak to the fans.

Osaka, for her part, made her own rapid ascent to the top of tennis, claiming the trophies at the U.S. Open in 2018 and Australian Open in 2019 to rise to No. 1 in the WTA rankings. She is only 22 herself.