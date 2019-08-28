Delray Beach’s Coco Gauff Advances to Second Round of US Open

15 year-old Coco Gauff is rolling at the US Open in New York with a first round win over Anastasia Potapova 3-6, 6-2, 6-4.
Gauff said she owed the comeback to the crowd which was definitely behind the American more than the Russian.

Coco Gauff, of the United States, right, greets Anastasia Potapova, of Russia, after winning their first-round match of the US Open tennis tournament Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)

Gauff, the youngest player in the U.S. Open draw and a wildcard in the tournament, trailed by a set and a break but fought back to earn the victory.

The Delray Beach tennis phenom burst onto the scene with three wins at Wimbledon earlier this year and is continuing that success at the Open.
Her admiring fans are hoping she makes it far enough into the tournament to meet her idol Serena Williams who lost last year in an epic meltdown against Naomi Osaka.
The win moved Gauff up to world number 116 and she goes against Timea Babos in the next round.

