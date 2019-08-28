Delray Beach’s Coco Gauff Advances to Second Round of US Open

15 year-old Coco Gauff is rolling at the US Open in New York with a first round win over Anastasia Potapova 3-6, 6-2, 6-4.

Gauff said she owed the comeback to the crowd which was definitely behind the American more than the Russian.

Gauff, the youngest player in the U.S. Open draw and a wildcard in the tournament, trailed by a set and a break but fought back to earn the victory.

3-6, 6-2, 6-4 In a teenage battle in Louis Armstrong Stadium, @CocoGauff prevails in a R1 thriller!#USOpen pic.twitter.com/xMptK0QcBM — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 27, 2019

The Delray Beach tennis phenom burst onto the scene with three wins at Wimbledon earlier this year and is continuing that success at the Open.

Her admiring fans are hoping she makes it far enough into the tournament to meet her idol Serena Williams who lost last year in an epic meltdown against Naomi Osaka.

The win moved Gauff up to world number 116 and she goes against Timea Babos in the next round.