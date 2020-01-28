Delray Police: Five Women Robbed at Gunpoint in Hotel Parking Garage

Delray Beach police say five women were robbed at gunpoint over the weekend in the parking garage of an upscale hotel.

Officers responded to Aloft Delray Beach, located at 202 SE 5th Avenue, around 11 p.m. on Saturday.

According to police, the crooks grabbed the women’s purses and backpacks and fled the scene in a silver BMW, which was driven by a fourth male.

Police said two of the suspected thieves, both juveniles, were captured hours later in Broward County. Police said the BMW was reported stolen from Fort Lauderdale.

Detectives said they’re still trying to track down two more people involved in the crime, one of the gunmen as well as the getaway driver.