Delray’s Coco Gauff, 15, Becomes Youngest Title Holder Since 2004

Coco Gauff, the 15-year-old tennis phenom from Delray Beach, became the youngest Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) winner since Nicole Vaidisova in 2004, on Sunday.

The local teen defeated 2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko 6-3, 1-6, 6-2 in Linz, Austria.

Gauff lost during the qualifying rounds but made the tournament’s main draw when another player pulled out due to an injury.

She then went on to reach her first quarterfinal, grab her first top-10 win and her first title.

“I’ll definitely remember this moment for the rest of my life,” she told the crowd.

Gauff collected a check of $43,000 for the match.

Ostapenko seemed to have momentum heading into the final set Sunday.

We knew this would just be a matter of time…@CocoGauff wins her first singles title at the age of 15 : @WTA

pic.twitter.com/C98skKS6gl — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) October 13, 2019

However, Gauff regrouped early on and grabbed a 5-0 lead.

Ostapenko saved two match points and rallied back for 2-5, but Gauff took advantage on her third match point and surged ahead once again.

Gauff’s ranking will rise from 110th to around 70th, which means that she will not need to go through qualifying or to get a wildcard in order to earn a place at tennis’ next major, January’s Australian Open.

She told the crowd, “One of the biggest thank yous goes to you guys. Thank you for your constant support this week. It’s been an amazing week and I hope to come back in the future.”