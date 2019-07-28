Delta Aquariid Meteor Shower Peaks This Weekend

Look up in the sky!

The Delta Aquariid meteor shower is about to peak.

Although it appears during both July and August, officials at NASA say the best chance to see it is at the end of July, specifically on Sunday, July 28.

The shower began on July 12 and is active until August 23. A new moon this Wednesday and Thursday will provide dark skies needed for spotting meteors.

The best chance of seeing them without the moon in the way will be the first week of August, at about 3 a.m. Eastern time.

NASA says you can expect to see about 20 meteors per hour during the peak, traveling at 25 miles per second.

The Delta Aquariid meteors appear more faint than others, and are more apparent in the Southern Hemisphere, according to NASA.

However, people in the Northern Hemisphere’s southern latitudes can still see them.

Some of the Delta Aquariid meteors leave glowing gas trails that linger for a few seconds after burning up in Earth’s upper atmosphere.

The Delta Aquariid meteor shower is created by comet 96P/Machholz. The comet, which completes an orbit around the sun every five years, was discovered by amateur astronomer Donald Machholz in 1986.