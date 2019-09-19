Delta Plane Bound for Fort Lauderdale Suddenly Plunges 30-thousand Feet

Passengers on a Delta flight from Atlanta to Fort Lauderdale are glad to be safely back on the ground after their plane plummeted about 30-thousand feet in less than seven minutes and was diverted to Tampa for an emergency landing.

Delta flight makes emergency landing in Tampa after cabin pressurization issue. https://t.co/eNhmLoIQs6 pic.twitter.com/rnJ5hVEq2o — Breaking Aviation News (@breakingavnews) September 19, 2019

Passengers described panic when the plane’s altitude began plunging and the oxygen masks came down.

Quick video taken by a passenger aboard @Delta flight 2353. It was heading to Ft. Lauderdale from Atlanta. They had to make an emergency landing at @FlyTPA. At 5:45 on @abcactionnews I’ll have the details on the scary situation. pic.twitter.com/zhmn0767pV — Jasmine Styles (@JasmineStylesTV) September 19, 2019

No one was hurt. A spokesperson for Delta says the plane experienced a problem with its cabin pressure, forcing the pilots to drop quickly to a safer altitude.

It is not clear what caused the cabin to lose pressure.

This harrowing story comes on the heels of a judge is denying an American Airlines mechanic with possible ISIS ties bond for allegedly trying to sabotage a commercial airliner out of Miami. Ahmed Alani is being charged with “willfully damaging, destroying, disabling, or wrecking an aircraft.” He was arrested back in July for trying to damage an aircraft’s data system that reports the speed and pitch of the plane. Prosecutors say Alani had downloaded ISIS videos on his phone and had traveled to Iraq earlier this year.

And this Delta airplane made an emergency landing earlier this morning according to this passenger.