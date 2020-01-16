Demi Lovato to Sing National Anthem at Super Bowl 54 in Miami

Demi Lovato will sing the national anthem at next month’s Super Bowl in south Florida.
The NFL and FOX said today the Grammy-nominated singer songwriter will take the stage in Miami on February 2nd to sing in front of a global television audience.
The news comes after Lovato went to rehab in 2018 for a drug overdose.
Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will provide the halftime entertainment on Super Bowl Sunday.
