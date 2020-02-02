Demi Lovato warms up for Super Bowl anthem by joining Dan + Shay for "Speechless"

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Bud Light Super Bowl Music FestDemi Lovato and Dan + Shay are both managed by Scooter Braun, and that connection resulted in all three artists singing together on Saturday night.

Dan + Shay performed at the Bud Light Super Bowl Fest in Miami Saturday night, and ahead of that, they met up with Demi backstage, as Braun captured in an Instagram video.

In the video, Dan Smyers, Shay Mooney and Demi are seen rehearsing an acoustic performance of "Speechless." Braun wrote, "Moments when my job allows me to see moments that are just amazing. @ddlovato came to see @danandshay last night and they started talking music and this happened backstage which led to an amazing surprise on stage. Wow."

According to Billboard, that surprise came when Dan + Shay actually took the stage at the festival to sing the track, and Demi left her seat and came onstage to join them. You can watch fan-shot video of the performance now on YouTube.

Demi will sing the anthem tonight before the 49ers take on the Chiefs in Super Bowl 54. The Jennifer Lopez/Shakira halftime show will also include J. Balvin, Bad Bunny and other surprise guests, according to reports.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.