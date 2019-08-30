Democrat Presidential Debate Stage Set for September with Ten Candidates

Ten Democrat presidential candidates qualified for the next debate in Houston on September 12th.

Eleven candidates have been left out in the cold, but still they make the next debate in October.

The candidates who will take part in the September debate include former Vice President Joe Biden who will be standing next to Sen. Elizabeth Warren center stage.

Here’s the full list of 2020 contenders who will be on stage that night.

Former Vice President Joe Biden

New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker

South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg

Former HUD Secretary Julian Castro

California Sen. Kamala Harris

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar

Former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren

Andrew Yang, businessman

ABC and Univision are hosting the debate at Texas Southern University on Sept. 12. 850 WFTL will carry the debate live as well as stream it on our website.