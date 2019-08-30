Democrat Presidential Debate Stage Set for September with Ten Candidates

Ten Democrat presidential candidates qualified for the next debate in Houston on September 12th.
Eleven candidates have been left out in the cold, but still they make the next debate in October.
The candidates who will take part in the September debate include former Vice President Joe Biden who will be standing next to Sen. Elizabeth Warren center stage.
Here’s the full list of 2020 contenders who will be on stage that night.
Former Vice President Joe Biden
New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker
South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg
Former HUD Secretary Julian Castro
California Sen. Kamala Harris
Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar
Former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders
Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren
Andrew Yang, businessman
ABC and Univision are hosting the debate at Texas Southern University on Sept. 12. 850 WFTL will carry the debate live as well as stream it on our website.