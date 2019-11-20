Democratic Presidential Debate Tonight from Atlanta

The latest Democratic presidential debate is set for tonight in Atlanta hosted by MSNBC. Ten candidates have qualified for the debate. Former VP Joe Biden, Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders will have the center stage positions. They’ll be surrounded by South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg, California Senator Kamala Harris, Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar, Hawaii Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard and businessman Andrew Yang.

New Jersey Senator Cory Booker and businessman Tom Steyer will have the bookend positions on the debate stage. The debate starts at nine o’clock, Eastern time.

Senators Cory Booker, Kamala Harris, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren have concerns with MSNBC and sent a strongly worded letter asking parent company Comcast to conduct an independent investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct at NBC News. Former anchor Matt Lauer was fired in 2017 after allegations of misconduct.