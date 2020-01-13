Democrats Dropping Like Flies From Race for President

Another one bites the dust…New Jersey Senator Cory Booker is dropping out of the Democratic presidential campaign.

The decision by the African-American senator makes the remaining Democratic field less diverse.

Booker pitched a campaign theme of hope and optimism in the Trump era. In a statement to supporters, he said he still believes in that message and accused Trump of promoting hate and division.

Really Big Breaking News (Kidding): Booker, who was in zero polling territory, just dropped out of the Democrat Presidential Primary Race. Now I can rest easy tonight. I was sooo concerned that I would someday have to go head to head with him! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 13, 2020

California Senator Kamala Harris recently dropped out of the race.

Meanwhile, the remaining six Democratic presidential candidates will debate tomorrow night ahead of next month’s Iowa caucuses.

Those who qualified for the debate are former VP Joe Biden, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar and billionaire businessman Tom Steyer. Those who qualified met a complex criteria based on polling and fundraising.

The debate will be held in Des Moines and is airing on CNN.