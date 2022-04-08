‘Denim & Rhinestones’: Carrie Underwood serves ‘80s vibes on her new album’s title track

Randee St. Nicholas, Courtesy of Capitol Records Nashville

Carrie Underwood has more details to share about her new album. On Friday, she dropped Denim & Rhinestones’ upbeat and pulsing title track, a love song about two people who fit perfectly together, even though they’re very different.

“We’re fitting together like denim and rhinestones / You’re the smooth and I’m the shine / We’re the neon dancing all night,” Carrie sings in the chorus.

The song and lyric video offer a few nods to the ‘80s, and not just with the titular image of denim and rhinestones. There’s also a cassette tape with a homemade mix of Dolly Parton songs, while the new track is backed by an R&B-tinged, soulful musical landscape that would feel right at home in that era.

Carrie acknowledges that parts of the new album is a throwback, but other parts cover brand-new turf, she explains.

“I grew up listening to so many different kinds of music and that is extremely evident in this body of work. These are musical influences that are all in me and work their way out, and I just decided this time not to get in their way,” she notes. “I think this whole album ended up being a big reflection of me as a person and as an artist.”

Carrie also released the full track list for Denim & Rhinestones, revealing that she co-wrote every song on the 12-track collection except “Ghost Story,” its lead single. Just like she did on 2018’s Cry Pretty and 2021’s My Savior, Carrie co-produced this new project with David Garcia.

Denim & Rhinestones is due out in full June 10.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.