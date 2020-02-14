Dental assistant accused of sexually assaulting woman during surgery

A dental assistant has been arrested after he reportedly sexually assaulted an 18-year-old woman while administering laughing gas just before her wisdom tooth surgery.

The incident was reported on December 6, 2019 at the Tampa Bay Institute of Oral Surgery.

The woman told authorities that after 37-year-old Edwin Alvis administered the laughing gas, he then pulled her shirt up her and put his mouth on her breast. Alvis then reportedly put his hand down her pants and began touching the victim inappropriately.

Alvis denied the victim’s claims during a police interview and agreed to let police take a swab of his DNA.

He was then arrested after authorities found that his DNA matched the DNA found on the woman’s breast after she came forward with the allegations.

Alvis has since been charged with sexual battery.