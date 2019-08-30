Department issues warning about using improper gas containers

As residents continue to rush to get last minute supplies for Hurricane Dorian, police officers would like to remind you that there is a proper and an improper way to get gas.

The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office shared a photo of one way you should not get gas:

While the department says they do not know where or when the photo was taken, they did say using a container not usually used to hold gas (such as the buckets shown in the picture,) is a bad idea not just because it is against the law, but because gas cans have special built-in features to prevent spills and prevent toxic fumes from being released into the air. Though regular buckets may work to temporarily hold the gas, they do not have the same safety or handling features.