Deputies: Florida Mother Killed Infant Son in Failed Murder-Suicide

Sheriff’s deputies in Okaloosa County, Florida say a mother killed her five-month-old baby boy Wednesday morning in an attempted murder-suicide.

Workers found the infant’s body in a pickup truck at a parking lot on Okaloosa Island, which is near the panhandle, around 8:30 a.m.

We're investigating a domestic violence related murder and attempted suicide involving the death of a five month old infant in a truck parked in an Okaloosa Island parking lot. The mother is undergoing medical treatment. More will be released at a later time. pic.twitter.com/pehm2VoBYE — OkaloosaSheriff (@OCSOALERTS) March 25, 2020

The infant’s mother, who deputies say is a resident of that area, is undergoing medical treatment for an injury after her suicide attempt failed.

They have not released her identity.