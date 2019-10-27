Deputies: Girl Stabs Two Teens in Prearranged Fight at Central FL Park

Florida authorities have charged a 16-year-old girl with stabbing two other teens during a fight that investigators say was arranged on social media.

According to reports, several carloads of people arrived at a Deltona park on Friday night to follow the conflict, which had started earlier in the day at University High School.

Volusia County deputies say the girl stabbed a 17-year-old student in the hip and a 15-year-old in the chest. The girl admitted that she attacked the other teens, as the entire incident was captured on video.

Investigators say that some of the people who drove to the park to watch the fight were adults.

The 16-year-old has been charged with two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

 

SHARE