Deputies: Local Man Offered Underage Girl Money, Candy for Sex

A 24-year-old Palm Beach County man is facing sexual battery charges, after authorities say he forced a child to perform sex acts on him.

Deputies say , of Lake Worth Beach, offered a girl candy and money in exchange for sex at the victim’s grandmother’s house. The girl, who is now 10, told investigators it happened two years ago.

According to the arrest report, Francisco forced the girl into the lewd acts even as she resisted.

The victim’s sister told investigators she walked in on at least one of the acts and reported it to her grandmother.

It is unknown whether Francisco has an attorney at this time.