Deputies save baby trapped underwater

An infant is lucky to be alive after becoming stuck underwater when the canoe her family was traveling in flipped after entering a rough current.

The incident occurred Friday on the Weeki Wachee River in Hernando County, Florida.

According to the report, two Hernando County marine patrol deputies who decided to stop along the river for a late lunch witnessed the canoe flip over.

The deputies then heard the child’s mother screaming for help and ran over to assist. The mother told the deputies that her daughter was stuck under the canoe in her car seat.

The deputies were able to turn the canoe upright and began first aid on the baby who appeared to not be breathing.

Once the deputies began first-aid, the child opened her eyes and began crying.

The father has since been cited for not putting a life-jacket on the baby.