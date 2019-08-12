Deputy and arrestee injured in accident involving a hit and run driver

The Indian River County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a driver who caused an accident involving a police cruiser and fled the scene.

The incident occurred Sunday around 1:40 am at the intersection of 10th avenue and 21st street in Vero Beach.

According to the sheriff’s office, the deputy was transporting an arrestee when a vehicle that appeared to be a white 2012-2016 Dodge flatbed utility truck, failed to stop for the flashing red signal on 10th avenue. The vehicle and the police cruiser then collided, however, instead of stopping at the scene, the truck fled northbound on 10th Avenue towards 23rd Street.

The deputy and the arrestee both suffered injuries and were taken to Indian River Medical Center for treatment.

Authorities are now asking for the public’s help in finding the driver of the vehicle. The vehicle was said to have a black front bumper, black fenders and a full headache rack on the back with lights. It is also reported to have damage on the passenger side.

If you have any information about this incident, please call 772-569-6700 and ask for Public Safety Dispatch.