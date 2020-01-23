Deputy shot 14-year-old who stole vehicle in St. Lucie County

A 14-year-old suspect was shot by a deputy according to the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities are investigating a deputy-involved shooting in which a 14-year-old suspect was shot after ramming a deputy’s patrol car. The incident took place on Thursday morning near King Orange Drive and Mura Drive after a deputy spotted the stolen vehicle in which the suspect was in.

“When our deputies pulled into the apartment complex where the vehicle was located, the driver ignored all commands to stop and exit the vehicle and instead rammed one patrol vehicle before fleeing toward another deputy then crashing through a concrete wall,” said Sheriff Ken Mascara in a written statement.

Sheriff Mascara said the deputy feared for his life and therefore opened fire, hitting the suspect in the leg.

Police later located the suspect and was transported to the hospital for treatment.

No further details have been released.