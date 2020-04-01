DeSantis: Coronavirus Testing Site Coming to Southern Palm Beach County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis is promosing another coronavirus testing site in southern Palm Beach County. And the Governor expects rapid testing to come to Florida ‘probably within the next week’

“Now we’re surging supplies for the testing site in Hialeah and we’re surging supplies for a testing site in south Miami-Dade (County), so those are going to be coming online very soon,” DeSantis said during a news conference in Tallahassee. “We’re also going to be pushing down supplies and assisting with an additional testing site in southern Palm Beach County.”

DeSantis didn’t say when the testing site would be operational, but the governor said he’s “looking forward to doing that.”

Palm Beach County’s only current testing site opened Tuesday at the FITTEAM Ballpark of the Palm Beaches in West Palm Beach. County officials said 255 people were tested Tuesday, with another 435 scheduled to be tested Wednesday.

The announcement comes a day after DeSantis announced a “safer-at-home” order for Palm Beach, Broward, Miami-Dade and Monroe counties. But several members of Congress representing Florida are urging DeSantis to issue a statewide shutdown.

DeSantis said the number of tests administered daily throughout the state “has gone up dramatically.”