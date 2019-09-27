DeSantis Family Announces Baby Due in 2020

It’s time for Governor DeSantis and his family to prepare that nursery again.
The First Lady of Florida broke the news Thursday on Twitter that the couple is expecting their third child.
The Governor then retweeted it, adding:
.@FLCaseyDeSantis and I are overjoyed and grateful to God for blessing us with another precious gift. Looks like the Governor's Mansion will have to stay baby-proofed for a little while longer. https://t.co/c0WvwgCopn
— Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) September 26, 2019
They are already parents to daughter Madison and son Mason.
DeSantis is the first Florida governor in recent times to bring children into the Governor’s Mansion.
Last January, he told the website FloridaPolitics.com, “We don’t have any bun in the oven right now. But I think we do need to go back to Israel to make sure we have a stock of that water on display,” a reference to water he brought back from the Sea of Galilee during his first trip to Israel. The water was used in the baptism of Mason, and the remainder was accidentally thrown away by the mansion’s housekeepers.
The new addition to the family is due early next year. Thursday also marked the couple’s 10th wedding anniversary.