DeSantis Introduces Plan for Required High School Civics Exam

Florida high school students will soon be tested on their understanding of citizenship and the United States’ founding documents, including the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution, under a new initiative introduced by Governor Ron DeSantis.

On Wednesday, DeSantis announced his plan to require a civics exam similar to those that are taken by naturalized U.S. citizens.

He tweeted:

Today, I directed @EducationFL to develop a program that increases civics education throughout our classrooms, including a civics examination for all 12th grade students in Florida. https://t.co/xiRU3Q7MgU — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) December 10, 2019

DeSantis explained in a press conference that he was inspired by President George Washington’s first address to Congress in 1790, adding, “Knowledge is the foundation of public happiness in a Republican system of government. We have to do better. No matter what you do, you are going to be required to exercise the duties of citizenship.”

The new test will be implemented by the next school year, but DeSantis wants to use this school year for a trial run, if the state Legislature agrees.

Last January, the Governor issued an executive order calling for a complete overhaul of the state’s education standards, which included eliminating Common Core, a set of education standards that were introduced in 2010.