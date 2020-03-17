DeSantis Orders Bars, Nightclubs to Close for 30 Days; Universities to Finish Semester Online

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Tuesday that he will sign an executive order to close all bars and nightclubs in Florida for the next 30 days, in an effort to stop the spread of coronavirus. The closure begins Tuesday at 5 p.m.

DeSantis said restaurants can remain open, although they can only have 50 percent capacity to allow patrons to maintain social distancing. The tables must be six feet apart.

The governor is also asking the board of governors for state universities to finish the semester with online classes. The state university system has cancelled all spring graduation ceremonies.

DeSantis does not plan to order that beaches be closed, but is instead leaving that decision up to local governments.

According to health officials, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Florida is 192, including six deaths, two of which occurred at an assisted living facility in Broward County, which DeSantis referred to as the “epicenter” of the outbreak in Florida during Tuesday’s press conference.