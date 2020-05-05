DeSantis: Percentage of positive coronavirus test results in Florida plunges to record low

During a news conference on Tuesday Gov. Ron DeSantis stated that Florida is currently seeing some of its lowest percentage of positive coronavirus test results since the pandemic started.

“I wonder whether people will say, as Florida launches into Phase One, percentage positive tests plunge to record low?” DeSantis said. “The fact of the matter is, Florida has met all the gating criteria to be into Phase One.

The governor said the state received its highest number of coronavirus test results on Monday with 23,884, and only 589 patients were positive for COVID-19, which is less than three percent.

According to the latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health, there are 37,439 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 1,471 deaths.