DeSantis: Task Force will Oversee State’s “Resurgence and Reopening”

Gov. Ron DeSantis held a news conference late Wednesday afternoon at the Florida State Capitol regarding the coronavirus pandemic.

The governor announced that he is putting together a task force to oversee the “resurgence and reopening of Florida.”

“Time is of the essence, and we want to make sure we’re getting the best ideas possible,” he said.

The task force will be comprised of elected officials in addition to leaders in the fields of business and education, among others.

“I’ll be seeking advice and ideas on pretty much everything under the sun. Small business, agriculture, restaurants, tourism, large events and conventions, recreation, international travel, K through 12, as well as higher education,” DeSantis added.

Here’s a message to Floridians who are fighting every day to combat #COVID19. We can, and we will, get through this together. https://t.co/BBOXa4zDCD — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) April 15, 2020

A “stay at home” order remains in effect for the entire state until April 30.

It is unknown at this time whether that order will be extended, or if DeSantis will allow it to expire and begin to reopen various parts of our state.

Florida currently has 22,511 cases and 596 deaths.

In South Florida, the statistics as of Wednesday morning are as follows:

Palm Beach County: 1,782 cases

-105 deaths

-Men: 852, Women: 865

-311 hospitalizations

Broward County: 3,334 cases

-92 deaths

-Men: 1,708, Women: 1,499

-530 hospitalizations

Miami-Dade County: 7,863 cases

-149 deaths

-Men: 4,019, Women: 3,701

-655 hospitalizations