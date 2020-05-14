DeSantis to announce gyms, fitness center reopenings in Florida on Friday

During a news release Thursday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said he will make an announcement regarding the reopening of gyms and fitness centers on Friday.

DeSantis said “I think it’s really important that people have access to gyms and to different exercise,”… “You had certain guidelines that the CDC put out, and they think that gyms were a problem, so that’s why they were closed.”

DeSantis also said it’s important for people to get exercise.

GOVERNOR ON GYM REOPENINGS:

Currently, under Phase One of Florida’s reopening plan, gyms and fitness centers throughout the state are closed except for gyms and fitness centers that are amenities of hotels which have a capacity of 10 people or less, gyms and fitness centers that are amenities of residential buildings, gyms inside fire or police stations, and gyms inside any single-occupant office building.