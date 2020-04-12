DeSantis to Fox News: Confirmed Virus Cases Likely “Small Fraction of Those Who Have Actually Had It”

Gov. Ron DeSantis has outlined what he believes are critical next steps for states that want to be medically secure when they are able to restart their economies following the pandemic.

In an interview airing Sunday on Fox News Channel, DeSantis says that his administration has been investing heavily in serological testing, which measures the number of antibodies that are present in a person’s blood when the body is responding to the virus.

According to the Florida Department of Public Health, nearly 176,000 Floridians had been tested for the virus as of early Sunday, and almost 19,000 of those are positive.

“You see different studies that have been done overseas, and I think that the consensus seems to be emerging that whoever tests positive for it is probably just a small fraction of those who have actually had it,” DeSantis explains. “Because, of course, for people who are in the younger age groups, people who don’t have significant underlying conditions, this could be something that [has] relatively mild symptoms.”

The governor goes on to say that at the beginning of the pandemic, many people who were feeling mild flu-like symptoms did not seek medical treatment, and may therefore not be included in the official infection counts.

“I think we’ll be able to help us determine how widespread has this been [through antibody testing],” DeSantis adds. “And of course, that then will then inform what we do going forward because the more widespread it is, then I think the less efficacy some of the lockdown policies will ultimately have.”

Additionally, DeSantis explains, “In most parts of the state, 90 to 95 percent of people who test, test negative. But then also it gives us data to be able to base decisions on. We need to know how this virus is circulating in various parts of the state.”

The interview airs at 8 p.m. Sunday on Fox News’ “Life, Liberty & Levin.”