Despite COVID-19, the ACM Awards will go on, says Academy

The Academy of Country Music

The Academy of Country MusicThe 2020 ACM Awards are scheduled to take place on April 5 -- and according to a new statement, the show will go on.

While the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus has caused a number of events, tours and festivals in country music and beyond to be canceled or postponed, the Academy says the awards telecast will proceed as scheduled, though it's keeping a close eye on the spread of the virus.

“We are closely monitoring the situation along with the MGM team, who are in continuous contact with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Southern Nevada Health District and other agencies and experts for guidance,” the statement explains.

“We will take every precaution to ensure the safety of our artists, staff, crew, guests and attendees.”

The statement was issued on Wednesday, the same day that the Academy announced the lineup of performers scheduled to take the stage during the show. Miranda Lambert is one of the stars who'll perform at this year’s ACMs; show host Keith Urban will also take the stage.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.