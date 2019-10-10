Did Florida Couple Adopt a Grown Woman?

A Florida family thought they adopted a child named Natalia Grace but later speculated that she was woman posing as a little girl.

Michael and Kristine Barnett adopted Natalia in Florida in 2010 and were told she was from Ukraine and had a rare form of dwarfism that makes it difficult to gauge her age. Michael Barnett said the couple believed the girl was 6.

The couple, who are now divorced, claim they were scammed into adopting Natalia, who they claim is really a 30-year-old woman.

Now, the Ukrainian woman claiming to be the birth mother of Natalia says her daughter is definitely a child, despite her adoptive parents claiming she is a mentally disturbed adult who terrorized their family.

Natalia’s story went viral in September when her adoptive parents, the Barnetts, were charged with with neglect.

The Barnetts are accused of legally changing Natalia’s age to from 8 to 22 in 2012, and moving to Canada without her. Prosecutors say she was a child at the time.

Kristine Barnett told Daily Mail Online that Natalia terrorized her family. Natalia is now living with another family in Indiana.

Daily Mail reporters Will Stewart, Svetlana Skarbo, and Ben Ashford found a woman claiming to be Natalia’s birth mother in Ukraine, who told the site that her daughter is a child, and that she was forced to put her up for adoption because of the girl’s physical disabilities.