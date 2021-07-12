Did Jimmy Allen Just Join My Fishing Team?

Pre-Concert Party: Jimmie Allen iThink Financial Amphitheatre July 10th, 2021

Brad Paisley, Jimmie Allen, and Kameron Marlowe kicked off a run of country shows, the first in over 16 months, and we even got some of our listeners in early with a pre-show Party featuring Jimmie Allen.

Before Jimmy played his acoustic set we got a chance to chat about the tour kickoff days prior, his quick trip to Disney, the NEW children’s book My Voice Is A Trumpet, joining my fishing team, Controlled Chaos, and why he doesn’t eat beans before a show.

Concerts are back! And what an incredible moment it was as gates to iThink Financial Amp. opened, I will forever remember the smile on everyone’s faces as they entered the venue.