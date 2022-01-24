“Didn’t want it to end”: Luke Bryan reflects on 2022 Crash My Playa

ABC

Luke Bryan and friends had an epic weekend in Mexico at 2022 Crash My Playa.

Luke’s annual event brought the singer and pals Jason Aldean, Dustin Lynch, Jordan Davis, Darius Rucker and others to Cancun for the four-day festival at the Moon Palace. A series of photos from the extravaganza show Luke performing with Jordan and Dustin, embracing his wife Caroline onstage and donning a festive lei while posing in front of a crowd of thousands of fans.

“@crashmyplaya 2022 was one for the books. Didn’t want it to end,” Luke captions the gallery of photos from the weekend. “Good times!” Darius agreed in the comment section.

Fellow headliner Jason also enjoyed the experience, so much so he is already planning for next year’s event. “I love this guy to pieces!! My brother for life, thanks @lukebryan for having us back at @crashmyplaya this year,” he professed on Instagram alongside a video of him and Luke hugging onstage and throwing beers into the crowd. “See y’all in 2023.”

“Unreal weekend @crashmyplaya,” Jordan remarked alongside a series of photos from his headlining set.

“@crashmyplaya is in the books! Thanks @lukebryan and @dariusrucker for letting me join the night 4 fun,” Dustin shared on Instagram Stories over action shots of himself performing with the aforementioned artists.

Crash My Playa launched in 2014.

