Die a Happy Man: Thomas Rhett explains why his Grammy nom for 'Center Point Road' is "ridiculous"

ABC/Image Group LAIn less than three weeks, Thomas Rhett could take home the Grammy for Best Country Album for his latest record, Center Point Road. His previous project, Life Changes, was up for the same award in 2017, and as he tells ABC Audio, "It's just wild, man."

"You know, when you get nominated for an album, a full project, it really does mean the world," TR reflects. "Because a record just takes so much work to complete [from] the writers and the producers and the background singers and everybody."

"So, to be recognized by the Grammys for that is, like, ridiculous," he smiles.

TR was also up for Best Country Song in 2016 for "Die a Happy Man," his hit about his relationship with his wife Lauren. But he says Center Point Road -- named for the street where he grew up -- goes even deeper.

"This album was just so personal..." he tells ABC Audio. "I wish I knew how the voting happened. I wish I could have been in the room where I heard why my record [was nominated]."

"But it was really vulnerable," TR continues, "and it talks about my family and my hometown and [it's] one of the more deeper albums that I've made. And so it's really cool to see that be celebrated."

We'll find out if Thomas Rhett wins his first Grammy on Sunday, January 26, when the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards air on CBS.

Meanwhile, be listening for "Beer Can't Fix," TR's new single that's a duet with Jon Pardi.

