Dierks Bentley Adopts Adorable Puppy During ‘Today’ Show Visit

Dierks Bentley just added a new addition to his family, and it was totally unexpected!
Well…. the last thing I was expecting to happen today. But feel like it was meant to be. Welcome to the family Goose/Garrett (there was some confusion on which of the brothers he was….). That’s a wrap on @todayshow. Thanks….I think?! Off to @petco and then meet up with #burningmantour
Dierks just couldn’t resist Goose’s sweet puppy face when he dropped by the Today show on Thursday (Aug. 1), he notes that he’s gonna make a stop at Petco before meeting back up with the Burning Man Tour crew.