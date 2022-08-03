Dierks Bentley And Elle King Host “CMA Fest,” The Music Event Of Summer

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – JUNE 11: Carrie Underwood performs during day 3 of CMA Fest 2022 at Nissan Stadium on June 11, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

“CMA Fest” the Music Event of Summer is HERE!

The 3-hour TV special was taped during CMA Fest (June 2022) with collaborative performances by Wynonna Judd and Carly Pearce, Dustin Lynch with Mackenzie Porter, Cole Swindell and Lainey Wilson, and Elle King with Ashley McBryde. Solo performers include Jason Aldean, Kelsea Ballerini, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, Luke Combs, Russell Dickerson, Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood and MORE.

Dierks Bentley and Elle King co-host AND perform during the August 3rd TV special airing at 8PM on ABC.