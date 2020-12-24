Dierks Bentley celebrates Christmas “Colorado style” with a tree made out of skis

ABC

Dierks Bentley and his family have spent quite a bit of time in Colorado during the pandemic, and by the looks of things, they’re really embracing life out West.

This week, the singer marked the holiday season by posting a picture of himself — and his unusual Christmas tree — to social media. While the tree looks traditional enough from far away, decorated with twinkling lights and a colorful star on top, a closer look reveals that the branches are all made out of snow skis.



“Merry Christmas and happy holidays…Colorado style…ha!” Dierks wrote in the caption. His tree wasn’t the only thing celebrating “Colorado style,” either: The singer wore a flannel shirt and jeans in his picture, along with a beanie over his grown-out, quarantine hair.



Dierks and his family checked out of everyday life in Nashville and headed for the mountains early on in the pandemic. Although the singer’s certain he’ll be back once the music industry gets back to normal, he’s putting his time off to good use by spending time with family and working on new music. Most recently, Dierks released his new single, “Gone,” which is the first taste of solo music from him since 2018’s The Mountain album.

Merry Christmas and happy holidays from me and the @flagandanthemco family…Colorado style…ha! #skitree pic.twitter.com/YRFL54muNq — Dierks Bentley (@DierksBentley) December 24, 2020

By Carena Liptak

