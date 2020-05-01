Dierks Bentley/Doug Douglason and Travis Tritt will join forces for Good Morning America performance

UMG Nashville

UMG Nashville

Dierks Bentley and Travis Tritt have big plans to perform together on Good Morning America on Monday.

While Dierks hasn’t collaborated with Travis under his own name, it’s a different story for the “Burning Man” singer’s ‘90s alter ego, Doug Douglason, whose spoof band Hot Country Knights dropped their debut album this week.

The first single off that project is “Pick Her Up,” a turbo-charged how-to manual for any man looking to woo his lady, ‘90s style. Travis brings his “T-R-O-U-B-L-E”-era swagger into the present day with his participation in the song, the two joining forces for a rollicking good time.

Travis isn’t the only legendary ‘90s rocker to be featured in the Knights’ new album: Terri Clark also joins Doug for a steamy, tongue-in-cheek love ballad called “You Make It Hard.”

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.