Dierks Bentley embarking on High Times & Hangovers Tour next month

ABC

Dierks Bentley is getting back on the road.

After more than a year without touring, Dierks announced Monday morning that he’s reviving his 2006 High Times & Hangovers Tour that brings him to five clubs across the country next month.

The tour kicks off at Isle of Palms outside Charleston, South Carolina on May 11, with stops in Greenville, South Carolina, Charlotte, North Carolina and Gainesville, Florida before wrapping up on May 15 in Knoxville, Tennessee.

“For the first time in a LONG time we’re bringing High Times & Hangovers club tour back,” Dierks writes on Instagram. “I wanted to see y’all and play a few shows sooner rather than later… so… who’s with me?”

The “Gone” singer will be bringing alt rock band Cody Canada & The Departed as his opening act.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10am local time on Dierks’ official website.

