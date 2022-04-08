Dierks Bentley enlisted “Uncle” Luke Bryan to teach his kids to fish: “He is Mr. Fisherman”

ABC/Gavin Bond

Dierks Bentley’s no slouch on the water, but when he decided it was time to teach his kids to fish, he called in a professional: Luke Bryan.

“I’m a pretty good fisherman, but he is Mr. Fisherman,” Dierks recently explained to ET. “So for him to take my kids out there [fishing] and kind of show ‘em…”

Earlier this week, the two country stars convened on the water, and Luke showed Dierks’ kids the ropes. Dierks is dad to 13-year-old Evie, 11-year-old Jordan and eight-year-old Knox.

Dierks posted some snaps to social media documenting the experience. In one photo, Evie proudly holds up her catch; another shows Knox and Luke posing together with their fish. “Good day of fishing with uncle Luke,” he wrote in the caption.

Dierks isn’t the only singer to enlist “Uncle Luke” as a fishing teacher. Last summer, the country superstar joined Thomas Rhett’s family for a day on the water, where he helped TR’s six-year-old daughter, Willa Gray, catch her first snapper.