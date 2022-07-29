Dierks Bentley finds the “Gold” in the day-to-day grind in his free-wheeling new single

ABC

Dierks Bentley is back with another new single, “Gold,” all about finding the joy in the journey of life despite the ups and downs it brings.

“I got some rust on my Chevy but it’s ready to roll / I got a rhinestone sky and a song in my soul,” the singer belts out in the chorus on his song. “It ain’t a smooth ride, life, it’s a winding road / Yeah, it might be gravel but it feels like gold.”

“Gold” follows Dierks’ latest number-one hit, “Beers on Me,” as well as his recent collaboration with Elle King, called “Worth a Shot.”

Amid the new music he’s got planned for this year, Dierks is also keeping busy on the road: He’s in the middle of his Beers on Me Tour, which launched in 2021 and is scheduled to keep going well into September. Currently, he’s out with opening acts Travis Denning and Ashley McBryde. The singer’s Seven Peaks Festival is also set to make its return this Labor Day weekend, after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But first up, Dierks and Elle will co-headline ABC’s CMA Fest special, which airs on August 3.

