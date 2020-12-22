Dierks Bentley has two reasons to celebrate Christmas

ABC

For Dierks Bentley and family, Christmas is two special occasions rolled into one, as December 25 also marks the birthday of his middle child, daughter Jordan, who is turning 10 this year.

The family is retreating to the mountains in Colorado for the holidays, where they’ve spent much of their time this year during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Christmas is also my daughter, Jordan’s birthday, the same day, 25th of December, so it’s always a little tricky time and got to do Christmas, then that goes away,” says Dierks. “Then spend the rest of the day thinking about Jordan, but it’ll be awesome. I’ll be there probably be in the mountains and there’ll be a white Christmas, so it’ll be awesome.”

And while Dierks is a fan of classic holiday albums, he hasn’t seriously thought about recording one of his own.

“I’ve never done a Christmas album, and I love good Christmas albums; Beach Boys, I grew up on that one, it’s awesome. Alan Jackson‘s original Christmas album, really great,” he remarks. “So I hadn’t thought about doing one, but I could maybe see that happening.”

While original Christmas music may be on the back burner for now, Dierks is working on the follow up album to 2018’s The Mountain that will include current single, “Gone.”

By Stephen Hubbard & Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.